Oil spill bill vital for the protection of our ecosystem – PM Phillips

-as new legislation passed in the National Assembly

Championing the newest piece of legislation regulating the operations of oil extraction, Prime Minister Hon. Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, MP, declared that the new oil spill bill is necessary for the protection of Guyana’s economy.

The bill, which has the formal name Oil Pollution Prevention, Preparedness, Response and Responsibility Bill 2025, greatly enhances national preparedness and ensures that responsible parties are held accountable in the unfortunate even o an oil spill.

Prime Minister Brigadier Mark Phillips during the debate in the National Assembly on Friday

The bill was debated and passed in the legislation on Friday.

“The presentation of this bill during this critical period in our economic history is vital in safeguarding our ecosystem from the effects of oil spill,” the prime minister pointed out.

He said that the creation of this piece of legislation is in keeping with international best practices to ensure that Guyana’s waters are protected.

“Guyana, standing at the threshold as a major oil-producing nation, must take pattern from these models by establishing a clear authority for oversight, aligning with best global practices, and ensuring all operators bear full responsibility for environmental protection,” he explained.

Recognising that many countries have faced significant challenges with containing oil spills, Prime Minister Phillips committed his administration’s efforts to boosting the state’s resources to not face the same reality.

“I should note that while we have drawn lessons ffrom global best practices, it is important to recognize that even these countries…have faced challenges in enforcement and real-time response…with the passage of this bill, Guyana is committed to building the necessary institutional capacity,” the prime minister, who also has the responsibility for disaster preparedness, pointed out.

Also presenting in support of the bill, Natural Resources Minister Hon. Vickram Bharrat, MP, boasted about the management of the oil sector, saying that this new legislation only adds to all that has already been done to strengthen the regulations of the industry.

Minister Bharrat further reminded that the government of Guyana has already procured the country’s first capping stack that can immediately be deployed in the event of an oil spill.

The bill, he says, ensures that companies are held accountable.

“Here we are, debating a bill that is taking us forward, yet the honorable members [of the opposition] is stuck in the past…we have a bill here that will ensure that the responsible party is mandated to ensure that they prevent, that they prepare, that they restore, [and]…that they ensure that we return to a state of normalcy,” he explained.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall, SC

Concluding the presentations from the government side was Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Hon. Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, MP.

He noted that the bill provides a rigid network of statutory frameworks that not only places a strong emphasis on local content and environmental protection but also ensures that everyone in the sector operates safely and responsibly.

“…In respect of disasters which we have already settled. The absence of a disaster preparedness apparatus, a legal standard by which operators have developed, inadequate insurance against some disasters, and the mechanism of compensation in the event of a disaster. I am pleased to announce that these very valid and crucial concerns are addressed in this bill,” he pointed out.

This forwarding-looking bill aligns with Guyana’s low carbon development strategy, the AG added.

The legislation sets out a comprehensive national legal framework for oil spill prevention, preparedness, response, and compensation. It designates the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) as the national authority responsible for coordinating response efforts and mitigating the impact of any spill.

A formalized National Oil Spill Committee within the CDC will oversee the development of an Inicident Command System and lead regular training and drill exercises to ensure readiness.

The passage of this bill forms part of government’s commitment to ensure a modernized petroleum sector for the benefit of all Guyanese.

