Operation Clean Up Begins…

The second phase of a sustained campaign that commenced over the Christmas holidays to clean up Guyana’s capital city, Georgetown, begins this weekend.

The exercise, dubbed “Operation Clean Up”, is a collaborative effort between the Joint Services and the Private Sector, with support from the Ministries of Works, and Local Government and Regional Development. The campaign will see heightened activities involving Cabinet Ministers this Saturday and Sunday, January 15 and 16 across the wards of Georgetown.

Technical and manpower support are being provided by the Guyana Defence Force, the Guyana Police Force and other government agencies; with deployments across 13 locations including, Durey Lane, Cemetery Road, Hadfield, Sussex, Princess, Smythe and Durban Streets; Regent, Robb, Church, Camp and Sheriff Streets.

The “Operation Clean Up” Coordinators are encouraging citizens residing in the targeted locations to join the campaign activities and for others to initiate clean up exercises of their own, for which support could be requested. His Excellency, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali had announced in his New Year’s message that his government intends to lead a national resurgence of sustained public cleanliness that promotes environmental health across the country, which goes hand in hand with the rapid developmental transformation already taking place. Guyana’s transformational agenda also focuses heavily on achieving a restoration of national pride and patriotism, even as the country coalesces towards a singular identity.