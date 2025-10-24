Orealla, Siparuta Safari launched

– to connect people and bring in revenue

The Safari for Orealla and Siparuta in Region Six was launched on Thursday, from November 14th to 16th, 2025 and will see participants experiencing a three-day off-road adventure through Guyana’s heartland.

The residents of Orealla will host the participants, preparing wholesome meals, offering accommodation, sharing their traditions, and showcasing their local culture.

This will further ensure that the benefits of tourism flow directly into the hands of the people who call Orealla home.

In a community of approximately 2000 residents, eco-tourism is already emerging and rooted in indigenous heritage.

Puran Sankar

An active participant in safaris, Puran Sankar, mentioned that persons who are adventurous should take part in these safaris, noting that this allows them to explore and experience Guyana’s indigenous culture.

Similarly, one of the oldest Safarians, Señor Bell, stated that they started this Safari programme in 2003, marking its 22nd year of existence.

Señor Bell

Bell stated it is a beautiful experience for people from the city to journey to different destinations and witness Guyana’s rich diversity.

Meanwhile, the already established South Rupununi Savannnah Safari will commence on November 25th to 30th, 2025.

It continues to shine as a central feature in Guyana’s adventure and nature tourism calendar, offering a premium, authentic Guyanese experience in wilderness, culture, and nature.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues, views one of the 4 x 4s to be on the safari

The safari represents a meaningful step in developing a market-ready tourism product within the community.

Additionally, over 40 indigenous communities are actively engaged in tourism. They earn income through guiding, hospitality, crafts, and cultural activities, reaffirming the Guyana Tourism Authority’s commitment to lead the charge in developing community-based tourism projects that ensure local people are at the centre of every visitor experience.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues

Speaking at the launch, the Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues, stated that “it is about giving communities the tools to thrive while preserving the natural and cultural heritage that makes Guyana extraordinary. It is about building a brand of tourism that tells our story on the world stage”.

Notably, Guyana is in a continuous growth phase. From January to July of this year, the country recorded 242,655 visitor arrivals, marking an 18% increase compared to the same period last year.

The minister said it is marking the greatest increase in the Caribbean region.

“This underscores the momentum behind Guyana’s tourism push and highlights the importance of building products that are not only attractive to overseas visitors, but also sustainable, inclusive and respectful of our people and environment”, the minister stated.

The Orealla and Siparuta, and South Rupununi i Safari stand as an embodiment of Guyana’s tourism vision, as the government is committed to building people-centred, sustainable tourism.