Over 100,000 children to benefit from lifelong digital health records — President Ali

More than 100,000 Guyanese children will now grow up with their baseline health data captured and permanently recorded under the government’s expanding digital healthcare system, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced on Saturday.

The head of state made the disclosure while addressing the commissioning ceremony of the new Outpatient Pavilion at Dr Balwant Singh’s Hospital on East Street, Georgetown, where he outlined sweeping reforms designed to modernise and future-proof the national health sector.

President Irfaan Ali delivering the feature address at the commissioning of the Dr Balwanr Singh’s new outpatient pavillion

According to President Ali, the integration of electronic health records and expanded screening initiatives means that tens of thousands of children already have their baseline medical data securely stored, creating a system that will track their health journey throughout their lives.

“More than 100,000 children will now grow up in an environment where their baseline health data has already been captured and recorded to track them for the rest of their lives,” the president said. He said, “That is a new future our children will grow up in. That is the new norm.”

He explained that capturing early health indicators allows for improved monitoring, faster diagnosis and more effective long-term treatment planning, particularly as children transition into adolescence and adulthood.

The initiative forms part of the government’s nationwide rollout of electronic health records and digital platforms aimed at reducing waiting times, eliminating inefficiencies and strengthening preventative care.

President Ali noted that by establishing proper patient records early, the country is shifting from reactive to proactive healthcare.

“We are building a healthcare system in which waiting times are reduced, shortages are eliminated and early detection becomes standard practice,” he said.

“These are the things that will make the difference long after all of us are gone,” the head of state added. “That is how we take Guyana safely, better and healthier into the future.”