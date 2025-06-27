Over 27,000 residents to benefit from new water treatment plant in La Parfaite Harmonie

With the upcoming commissioning of a modern water treatment facility at La Parfaite Harmonie, access to safe and reliable water will soon become a reality for more than 27,000 residents in Region Three.

The plant will also serve residents from Lust en Rust, Recht Door Zee, Onderneeming, Westminster, Schoonord, Bagotsville, Nismes and Canal Number One.

“In one week, you will get treated water coming through your lines,” President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced on Thursday during a community engagement at Crane along the West Coast of Demerara. “While the pressure is not what we would like it to be as yet, we are now putting in the new pump. The new well at Pouderoyen will help to ensure that the pressure continues to increase. For the first couple of days, we will have to flush the lines, then you will be able to sip your water directly from the pipe.”

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali attended a commissioning ceremony of the water treatment facility at Wales in March 2025

Residents from other communities will also benefit from clean water as work progresses on treatment plants at Parika and Vergenoegen.

Over 16,000 residents are now able to access clean water ever since the treatment plant in Wales on the West Bank of Demerara was commissioned in March 2025.

A total of $7.6 billion has been injected into Region Three’s water sector over the last four and a half years, benefitting 89,000 residents. During this same period, a total of nine wells have been drilled across the region.

More than $65 billion has been invested in Guyana’s water sector since 2020 to increase access and quality. As a result of these interventions, 98.3 per cent of Guyanese now have access to safe water.

This reflects a pivotal step in the government’s goal of ensuring the coastland has 90 per cent treated water access by the end of 2025.