Over $32 billion invested to establish new housing infrastructure in Region Three

The PPP/C government has invested more than $32 billion to establish new housing infrastructure in Region Three over the last five years, according to Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal at the commissioning of the water treatment plant at Parika on Wednesday.

Minister Croal noted that the government is undertaking a massive housing agenda across the region that will guarantee residents access to affordable and sustainable housing.

Wales Housing Development, Region Three

“Within the last three years, we have increased the household allocations to approximately 11,000 new allottees in Region Three. With those allocations, [we] also saw the opening up of 18 new housing areas,” he stated.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal, speaking at the commissioning of the Parika Water Treatment Plant on Wednesday

The government has been working to clear the region’s housing backlog.

Region Three has several housing schemes at Anna Catherina, Edinburg, Leonora, Groenveldt, Stewartsville, Meten-Meer-Zorg, and Wales.

Funds totalling $10.5 billion have been invested in infrastructure works at the Wales Housing Scheme to ensure allottees have access to their lands before the end of this year.

These investments in housing developments have created numerous spin-off benefits, including an increase in employment opportunities, transportation, and other services for the residents.

Over the past five years, the government has allocated more than 52,000 house lots nationwide, with over 9,400 allocated in Region Three.

The government has been consistent in its housing programme over the years, empowering many families through homeownership and ensuring they have a sustainable future.