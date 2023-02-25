Over 42 local businesses participating in Agro Fest 2023 in Barbados

Chief Investment Officer of the Guyana Office for Investment (Guyana Invest), Dr. Peter Ramsaroop is leading a team of 42 Guyanese businesses including farmers, agro-processors, furniture manufacturers, arts and crafts producers and jewellers, as the country participates in Agro Fest 2023 in Barbados.

The event is being held from February 24- 26 at Queens Park, Bridgetown.

Guyana Invest through its division, Export Guyana, in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Ministry of Agriculture and Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association, is facilitating Guyana’s participation at the event.

During the event, Guyanese businesses will engage other businesses and business support organisations in Barbados with B2B sessions that will feature presentations from the Barbados Manufacturers Association, Barbados National Cultural Foundation, Barbados coalition of service Inc. and Export Barbados.

Two Guyanese businesses are also slated to sign agreements with key distribution companies in the sister country. The attendance of Guyana at Agro Fest was initiated in 2022 after the signing of the St. Barnabas Accord between Guyana and Barbados.

Agro Fest aims to demonstrate the symbiotic relationship between agriculture and the community, at the same time reinforcing the importance of agriculture in feeding and providing economic support to families. It is also aimed at highlighting the impact of agriculture on other economic sectors.

Last year President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali led a delegation of over 45 businesses to the mega event. He was accompanied by Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond and Dr Ramsaroop.

The Guyanese head of State also delivered the feature address at the event’s opening. Both President Ali and the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley reaffirmed their commitment to advance their nations together with many projects in several areas, including hospitality, import-substitution, food security, and agricultural diversification.

