Over 450 Students from Berbice Benefit from Cyber Road Show

– NDMA Brings Cybersecurity Awareness to East Berbice Schools

Over 450 students in East Berbice-Corentyne (Region Six), benefitted from the National Data Management Authority’s (NDMA’s) two-day “Cyber Road Show” on October 16 and 17, 2024. The initiative reached eight (8) schools – Manchester Secondary, Winifred Gaskin Memorial Secondary, Lower Corentyne Secondary, Port Mourant Secondary, Berbice Educational Institute, Tutorial Academy, Berbice High School, and Vryman’s Erven Secondary – through cyber hygiene training sessions. These sessions are designed to boost cybersecurity awareness and online safety practices among school-aged children.

Led by a team from NDMA’s Cybersecurity Division, the sessions provided valuable insights into navigating the digital landscape while protecting personal information and identifying potential threats. The training targeted students at a critical time when more school-aged children are using the internet not just for school assignments and research, but also for recreational activities such as gaming and social media.

The sessions offered a mix of presentations, discussions, and interactive activities to engage the students and help them understand concepts such as data privacy, phishing scams, secure password practices, and the dangers of sharing too much personal information online.

Headmistress (ag) of Manchester Secondary, Ms. Maharishi Crawford-Moore, spoke about the importance of cybersecurity education, describing the sessions as “timely and necessary.” “With more of our students using the internet, it is crucial that we teach them about cybersecurity at this stage,” the headteacher said. “The training has come at the right time because almost every child here is utilizing the internet, and I believe it is essential to equip them with the knowledge they need to stay safe and make smart choices online.”

Lower Corentyne Secondary, Headmaster, Karl Vanier, echoed these sentiments, underscoring the importance of bringing cybersecurity education to all schools across the country. “Our students are very exposed to technology, as much as those students in the urban communities. So, even though people consider Berbice communities rural, the students are still exposed, and I believe that the knowledge that they have gotten will definitely help them,” he explained. He further went on to say, “In this technological age, many of our students are exposed to incidents of phishing and even cyberbullying, so I think the session was very timely and very educational.”

Both headteachers noted that the Cyber Road Show has not only raised awareness among the students but has also empowered teachers who attended the sessions, equipping them to reinforce these lessons in the classroom.

Students actively participated in the discussions, with many sharing their experiences of encountering suspicious messages or links while online. The training offered real-world examples and practical tips for students to identify warning signs and avoid potential pitfalls. The program reminded the students that staying safe online is not only the responsibility of ICT professionals but also something that every internet user should prioritize.

As part of its ongoing commitment to fostering a safer digital environment, NDMA plans to continue similar training programs across other regions throughout Cybersecurity Month. These efforts aim to ensure that all students, regardless of geographic location, have access to the resources and knowledge necessary to thrive in a digital world. The Cyber Road Show serves as a key element of NDMA’s broader strategy to close the digital divide by offering both technological access and the educational tools required for safe and effective use.

NDMA remains dedicated to empowering communities with information on how to stay secure in an increasingly interconnected world. To support these efforts, additional resources on online safety and cybersecurity practices can be found on the NDMA’s website at ndma.gov.gy, as well as on its social media pages, where updates about future training sessions and other initiatives are regularly shared. The NDMA encourages students, educators, and community members to stay informed and proactive about cybersecurity.

