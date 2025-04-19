Over $7.7B in bridges commissioned improving connectivity between Lethem and Linden

The government officially commissioned more than $7.7 billion in bridges between Lethem in Region Nine and Linden in Region Ten, drastically improving connectivity and paving the way for economic growth in the areas.

The bridges were declared opened by Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips and Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill, on Saturday.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips during remarks

A total of 45 bridges were constructed as part of the transformative Kurupukari to Lethem and Mabura Hill to Kurupukari projects.

Together, these projects have provided a link between Nothern Brazil and the Atlantic Ocean through Port Georgetown.

Further, the Linden to Lethem road link has greatly reduced travel time for commuters and unlocked opportunities including agriculture and tourism.

The sum of $3.8 billion was spent to construct 32 concrete structures along the Kurupukari-Lethem corridor that were built to international standards.

Among the communities that benefitted from the construction of concrete bridges are Iwokrama, Yakarinta, Surama, Massara Junction, Carmudi, Gunip Landing, Annai, Pirara, Point Ranch, and Hunt Oil.

Additionally, 13 bridges were built from Linden to the Mabura Road corridor.

Prime Minister Phillips and Minister Edghill commissioning Pirara Bridge

Welcoming this massive project was Deputy Mayor Indira Singh who said that the completion of these projects has solved many issues for commuters, local businesses and residents.

With the completion of Pirara Bridge, she noted that more commercial activities would be undertaken to stimulate economic growth as people would not be hesitant to visit the township of Lethem.

Singh further explained, “It is not just the region that is dependent upon this bridge [Pirara Bridge] but the entire neighbouring communities, especially Brazil. It is such a relief for our local businesses. It has been so many years of struggle for residents of Lethem.”

During a stakeholders consultation at Iwokrama, Prime Minister Phillips highlighted that the completion of the 45 bridges forms part of the government’s commitment to improving the connectivity between the hinterland and the coastland.

“Our government is serious about development [across the country]…and bridging the development divide that existed before we assumed office between the hinterland and the coastland,” the prime minister affirmed.

PM Phillips reminded that the government is ensuring that every community, regardless of location, has equitable access to Guyana’s resources.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill

Minister Edghill stated that the massive infrastructural projects are part of the PPP/C government’s plans to advance hinterland development and interconnectivity and foster economic growth.

“In the next couple of years, the traffic through here will increase and all of you can make a lot of money once you get together and take advantage of the economic opportunities,” he pointed out.

The public works minister said that the government plans to pave the entire corridor to provide a smoother and safer travel route for everyone.

He added, “We are fulfilling the first 121 kilometres [along this corridor]. We are looking at the next 127 kilometres from Mabura Hill to Kurupukari. These bridges are beyond what we promised. So, development in this area is not something that is happening by chance. It is deliberate. This corridor is the key link to Guyana’s economic boom and development. That is why we are aggressively pursuing it.”

Cutting of the ceremonial ribbon for Pirara Bridge

Minister Edghill also disclosed that one kilometre of concrete road was recently completed in various communities including Yurong Paru, Monkey Mountain and Rukumuta.

Karasabai will also benefit from an additional kilometre of concrete road.

The 45 bridges, which have a lifespan of 25 years, were built by KP Thomas and Sons Contracting Inc., Theodore Farla General Contracting Service, VALS Construction, Rim Construction, International Imports and Exports, JR Ranch and Dax Contracting.

PM Phillips and Minister Edghill also engaged residents from Rupertee and neighbouring communities on various developmental projects and other concerns.

PM Phillips, Minister Edghill, regional officials and residents walking along the Pirara Bridge PM Phillips and Minister Edghill inspecting Mango Tree bridge along the Kurupukari-Lethem corridor Residents at the commissioning ceremony The new Pirara Bridge The old Pirara Bridge

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

