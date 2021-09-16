Over 73 per cent of Region Nine adolescents receive COVID-19 vaccine first dose

Approximately 73.6 per cent of adolescents in the Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo (Region Nine) have received the first dose of the FDA approved Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The region’s adult population also recorded a 70.5 per cent vaccination rate .

Regional Health Officer (RHO) Dr. Cerdel McWatt

Speaking with DPI, Regional Health Officer (RHO) Dr. Cerdel McWatt said while the immunsation drive has been receiving positive responses from residents in the region, more needs to be done.

Alluding to the early reluctance of residents to taking the vaccine, McWatt said the health department has been assisting in the fight against the disease.

“I would like to encourage all to be a part of the process…this is not a forceful activity but we expect persons to act with a great deal of responsibility to do the right thing, getting their jabs done at their earliest convenience.

This will reduce the burden of COVID-19 in the region and the country, as a whole. We know that this is a worldwide issue, and so the faster we achieve herd immunity, then we can be back to some norm,” he said.

Dr. McWatt said the health department will continue to educate persons about the importance of the vaccine.

Earlier this year, the vaccines were made available at fixed vaccination sites at the Lethem and Aishalton hospitals, and the Annai health centre and mobile units.

Further, health centres across the region can provide the service, where residents can choose which vaccine they wish to take.