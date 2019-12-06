Over 80 exhibitors to participate at ‘Marketplace UncappeD’

Author Details Editorial Editor

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – December 06, 2019 — Over 80 Guyanese producers will exhibit an intriguing array of local products at the latest ‘Marketplace UncappeD’ exhibition hosted by the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association’s (GMSA) on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, East Bank Demerara.

As part of the GMSA’s drive to promote agro-processing in Guyana, UncappeD will feature an exciting range of products from local agro-processors who have produced export-ready spices, seasonings, cooking sauces, condiments, concentrates, preserves, food items, beverages and snacks. The event will also highlight personal-care items, craft, jewellery and lots more.

Patrons can participate in the ‘Savour the Flavour’ competition which presents the opportunity to win large hampers comprising products on display at the exhibition. Visitors will also

have the opportunity to buy top-quality fresh fruits and vegetables grown by local farmers.

This year, UncappeD takes the food court to the next level with live entertainment.

UncappeD is open to the public and admission is free. Gates open at 10:00 hours.

This is the fourth edition of UncappeD, which was first held in October 2017 at the Sophia Exhibition Complex in Georgetown. The objectives of the event are to improve the standards of agro-processors and help build their capacity to compete in the export market and broaden their customer base.

The event is being sponsored by GMSA, Sterling Products Limited, Demerara Distillers Limited, the Ministry of Business, NAMILCO, John Fernandes Limited, the Institute of Private Enterprise Development, and Tropical Shipping.