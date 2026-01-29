Palmyra to Moleson Creek road project set to reshape Region Six- Min Edghill

Construction has begun on the US$604 million Palmyra to Moleson Creek four-lane highway, a project Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill said will unlock major development opportunities across Region Six.

He added that the road will benefit “every single Berbician,” improving safety, reducing travel time, and creating new economic possibilities along the Corentyne corridor.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill inspects ongoing works on the Palmyra to Moleson Creek road project

Speaking during engagements with residents, vendors, and stakeholders on Wednesday, the minister described the project as transformative for daily life, business, and long-term regional growth.

The new highway, he said, will feature wider carriageways, improved geometry, safer parking, street lighting, and modern safety standards.

Minister Edghill noted that the project is closely linked to other major infrastructure plans outlined in Budget 2026, including a new four-lane high-span bridge across the Berbice River and continued discussions with Suriname on a bridge over the Corentyne River.

He said the improved road network will also support large-scale housing and agricultural development, particularly in Moleson Creek, and open the way for future connections to Orealla and Siparuta.

“Because of this kind of development, property values will go up. It’s better for you,” Minister Edghill told residents. “This road project will ensure safety, accessibility, reduce travel time, and reduce wear and tear on vehicles.”

The project has been segmented into three lots. Lot One spans from Canje Bridge to Johns, while Lot Two commences from Bloomfield to Number 54 Village. Lot Three continues from Number 55 Village to Moleson Creek.

An aerial view of a portion of Palmyra destined for massive development

Addressing concerns about encroachments along the corridor, the public works minister said the government is not acquiring private property for the project. Instead, it is reclaiming state land where fences, shops and small businesses have extended onto the government reserve.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill engages residents, vendors and stakeholders on Wednesday.

“The vendors and people who ply a trade, selling on the road shoulders, whether it’s a fish fry, barbecue, soft drinks or groceries. We are working with them. We are going to build tarmacs in various areas, and we are going to transition you from the road shoulders where you are not safe to a tarmac,” he announced.

Approximately 600 encumbrances will need to be adjusted to clear the corridor.

Additional projects planned for Region Six include a hospitality institute, oil and gas training facilities, major housing schemes at Palmyra and Moleson Creek, and a municipal airport at Canje.

The minister also pointed to plans for gas infrastructure at Palmyra to support manufacturing and industrial development in Berbice, including fertiliser production.

In addition, he stated that improved connectivity will boost trade with Suriname, supported by the deep-water harbour at Palmyra. This, he said, will position Berbice as a key link between Guyana, South America and the wider Caribbean.