Paruima, Batavia, Santa Rosa Villages get new Toshaos

The Amerindian Village Elections started on Wednesday, May 15 with around 16 new toshaos, deputy toshaos, senior councillors, and councils elected across the various administrative regions.

In Santa Rosa Village in the Moruca sub-district, Region One residents headed to the polls and elected young and vibrant Raul Hendrick as their new leader.

Derrick John has been reelected as Toshao for Moraikobai Village

Meanwhile, Derrick John, current Chairman of the National Toshaos Council (NTC) was reelected to serve as Toshao for Moraikobai, the only Amerindian village in Region Five.

Over in East Berbice-Corentyne (Region Six), another young man named Laurence Vandenburg was elected as Toshao of Orealla-Siparuta.

In the Upper Mazaruni District, Region Seven, Member of Parliament (MP) and former leader, Lee Williams was voted to serve as Toshao for Paruima Village, an emerging player in the tourism sector.

Batavia Village in Middle Mazaruni also saw the election of Murphy Gomez as the newest Toshao.

Meanwhile in Guyana’s largest region – Region Nine, Brian Ambrose, Micah Davis, Archer Moses, Randolph Francis, and Clarence Rudolph have been elected as Toshaos for Potarinau, Toka, Katoka, Yurong Paru, and Parabara respectively.

Sebai, Region One; Santa Mission, Region Three; St Cuthbert’s Mission, Region Four and Wiruni Village in Region 10 also conducted their elections on May 15.

Similar elections were also conducted in Taruka and Micobie in Region Eight.

Elections will continue for approximately one month until every village elects its leaders.

These critical elections, mandated by the 2006 Amerindian Act, are held every two to three years and involve the selection of new council members for over 200 villages and communities nationwide.

The legal corporate bodies are responsible for administering the villages’ affairs, including providing for the planning and development of villages and national representation for their respective communities, among other functions.

Raul Hendricks is Santa Rosa’s Toshao in the Moruca sub-district, Region One Paruima’s Toshao, MP Lee Williams, and his Deputy Toshao, Elvis Francis Laurence Vandenburg has been elected as Toshao of Orealla and Siparuta in Region Six

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

