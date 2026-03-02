Permanent disability assistance increases for January, February to be reflected in March payment

Persons receiving permanent disability assistance will see the budgeted increases reflected in their March payments, with the additional amounts for January and February included.

Minister of Human Service and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud, has confirmed that beneficiaries holding a permanent disability book are required to take their books to the post office to be stamped when collecting their March payment.

Permanent Disability Assistance booklets

For March, beneficiaries will receive $31,000, which includes the new monthly rate of $25,000 along with the retroactive increases for January and February.

Before the adjustment, recipients were collecting $22,000 per month.

With the approved increase, moving payments from $22,000 to $25,000, an additional $3,000 per month applies for January and February.

This results in a combined $6,000 difference being added to the March payment.

The minister also noted that persons receiving payments through the banking system will see the full $31,000 deposited directly into their accounts.

She further explained that when beneficiaries visit in April, their vouchers will be stamped to cover April, May and June.

However, while the voucher will reflect three months, the following payments must still be encashed monthly.

The three-month stamping system allows beneficiaries greater flexibility, enabling them to encash their payments not only at post offices but also at authorised agencies including MoneyGram, Western Union and SurePay.

The adjustment underscores the government’s commitment to inclusivity by empowering persons living with permanent disabilities, ensuring they receive the full benefit of the approved increase and improving the quality of life for all Guyanese.