Phagwah ignites Guyanese in unity, togetherness – Pandit Tewari

As Guyana prepares to celebrate the sacred festival of Phagwah, also known as Holi, Guyanese are being urged to let the spirit of unity, love, togetherness, and shared tradition take centre stage tomorrow.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) sat down with Pandit Hardesh Tewari, who reflected on the significance of the auspicious festival and its evolution in Guyana from the days of indentureship into a cherished expression in national harmony.

Phagwah is rooted in a Hindu tradition that transcends religious and cultural boundaries. It pushes the envelope towards tolerance of each other’s religious backgrounds and teaches the public that love transcends divisions.

Pandit Hardesh Tewari in interview with the Department of Public Information

According to Pandit Tewari, the symbolism of colour itself carries a powerful message of unity.

“Phagwah not only signifies the unity of colours, but also whatever we see as different colours. Colours come from light. Light is one thing, light only has one colour,” he explained.

He noted that Guyana’s multiethnic, multicultural and multireligious society has fully embraced the festival, much like other major observances celebrated nationwide.

Pandit Tewari emphasised that beyond the colour and festivity, the deeper message of Phagwah is devotion.

“One fundamental thing is about devotion. Our devotion to God should be second to none,” he said.

The pandit said that Phagwah is about oneness and respect.

Brought to the shores of Guyana by indentured labourers, Phagwah was always observed with joy, enthusiasm and devotion.

Over time, it has evolved into a truly national celebration.

Persons celebrating Phagwah at the National Stadium

Phagwah sees Guyanese gathering in villages, communities and public spaces to share sweet-meats and place colours onto friends and family members.

On Phagwah day, barriers dissolve as people drench each other in vibrant shades of colours, symbolising the breaking down of divisions and the affirmation of oneness.

The celebration reflects the country’s national motto: One People, One Nation, One Destiny, and demonstrates how cultural traditions can strengthen social bonds.