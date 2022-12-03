Plaisance-Liliendaal go to next stage of President’s Cup tournament

The Plaisance/Liliendaal Football team has moved to the next phase of the One Guyana President’s Cup football tournament after their win against the Timehri/Soesdyke team on Friday.

While the match initially got off to a slow start, the second half of the game saw a re-energised Plaisance/Liliendaal team emerging victorious over their opponents.

The Plaisance/Liliendaal football team won 5-0 against Timehri/Soesdyke

They won with a final score of five to nil.

Coach of the Plaisance/Liliendaal Football team, Leon Roberts, stated that the games have been going well, and expressed confidence in his team.

“So far, the competition has been going well. The competition got off to a rough start with the timings, but no we’re getting to put in a lot of training, so the competition is going quite well,” he said.

Kevin David, Captain and Centre Defense, noted that while the game started off slow, the team managed to work together in the second half to achieve their victory.

“We start off a bit slow, then after we coming up… to the end of the first half, then we start picking up. Then, in the second half, we come on, started communicating with each other, and we got the job done.

“For the future games, we just gotta train, come out more and get the job done so we could win more games.”

Central Midfield, Stephon Matthews, said that he was glad to see the team picking up in this game, as their previous one hadn’t gone as well.

“The performance was better than the last game, because the last game we didn’t have time to prepare, but this game, we had ample time to prepare. So, I would say we did excellent, and come out victorious… We just have to come out, train harder, put in hard work, train hard, [and] win,” he expressed.

Left Centre Striker, Travis Garraway, opined that once the team continued to put in the work, they would continue to achieve outcomes similar to, and better than Friday’s game.

“We played great, we came out and put in the works we had to put in… I expect we’ll come out next game, beat the other team and get through to the next round,” he said.

Plaisance/Liliendaal will be playing against the Buxton/BV football team on Sunday.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

