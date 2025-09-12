PM Phillips reaffirms Guyana’s commitment to building stronger ties with Mexico

-as Mexico marks 215th Independence anniversary



Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips on Thursday evening reaffirmed Guyana’s commitment to deepening its partnership with the United Mexican States, as both countries celebrate 51 years of diplomatic relations.

Prime Minister Mark Phillips performing a toast with Mexican Ambassador to Guyana HE Mauricio Vizcaíno Crespo on the occasion of Mexico’s 215th Independence Anniversary

Mexico Day commemorates the country’s liberation from Spanish rule, beginning with the “Cry of Dolores” on September 16, 1810.

HE Mauricio Vizcaíno Crespo proudly waving Mexico’s flag on the occasion of Mexico’s 215th Independence Anniversary

Extending warm congratulations on behalf of the Government and people of Guyana, PM Phillips hailed the leadership of Her Excellency President Claudia Sheinbaum and conveyed best wishes for the continued prosperity of the Mexican people.

“This celebration is a true reflection of Mexico’s vibrant cultural heritage and resilience. I extend best wishes for the continued success and prosperity of the United Mexican States,” he said.

Reflecting on the 51-year partnership between Guyana and Mexico, the PM noted that relations have been anchored in mutual respect, shared values, and collaboration across several sectors at the bilateral, regional, and multilateral levels.

Members of the audience at the celebration of Mexico’s 215th Independence Anniversary on Thursday evening

He highlighted the importance of forums such as the CARICOM-Mexico Summit, the Organisation of American States (OAS), and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) in advancing cooperation.

He also underscored the establishment of the Mexico-Guyana Chamber of Commerce earlier this year as a significant step in boosting trade and investment ties.

A native dance of Mexico

The prime minister expressed confidence in the continued growth of Guyana-Mexico relations and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to further collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

“Our government remains invested in our partnership and looks forward to continued collaboration with Mexico in addressing issues of shared interest with the renewed fervour to obtain meaningful solutions,” Prime Minister Phillips stated.

A costume showcasing Mexico’s rich cultural heritage

The evening’s programme also featured cultural performances celebrating Mexico’s rich traditions and heritage.