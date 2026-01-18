PM Phillips says Guyana remains vigilant, secure following developments in Venezuela

Guyana has strengthened its border defences following recent political developments in neighbouring Venezuela, according to Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips.

In an interview with the ‘Starting Point’ podcast on Sunday, Prime Minister Phillips said security forces, along with regional authorities, have intensified monitoring along the nation’s western border.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips appeared on the Starting Point podcast on Sunday

He noted that Guyana Defence Force (GDF) troops are permanently deployed along Guyana’s borders with Venezuela, Suriname, and Brazil. However, following the political upheaval on January 3, “Immediately, we went into a more heightened state of readiness. In fact, I would argue that the troops…were already in a heightened state of readiness.”

Addressing possible ‘spillover effects,’ PM Phillips said he travelled to Region One and met with members of the defence board, regional officials, law enforcement, and residents.

He noted that community members were already well informed due to improved internet connectivity in hinterland regions.

PM Phillips, along with senior GDF and GPF members, during his visit to Region One

While authorities have not observed any unusual activity along the Guyana-Venezuela border, movement across the frontier has remained consistent, which the prime minister said is routine activity.

“We will not fall into any false sense of security,” he said, stating that the government “will continue to observe and ensure that any instability on the other side of the border does not spill over into Guyana.”

PM Phillips said Guyana’s priority remains safeguarding its territorial integrity and ensuring every citizen living in the border region continues to feel secure.

He also addressed regional responses to the situation in Venezuela, noting that while CARICOM member states may express differing positions, each country must ultimately act in accordance with its own national interests.

“Whatever pronouncements are made by our president, I totally agree with them because they are balanced and it is in keeping with Guyana’s national interests,” the prime minister affirmed.