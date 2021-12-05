PPP/C Gov’t always fulfils its promises-Minister Mustapha tells Paramakatoi farmers

─ distributes $29 M in flood relief cash grants

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, M.P, said with the PPP/C in Government, Guyanese are assured of advanced living standards, noting that the administration intends to fulfil all promises made.

The minister delivered the message Friday, when he engaged a number of farmers at Paramakatoi, Region Eight. Almost $29 million in flood relief cash grants were disbursed to farmers in the village.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, MP, hands over flood relief cash grants to Silverene Gomes.

“This is a fulfilment of a promise, one that was made by the President. As agriculture minister and as a government, we take our commitment to the people very seriously, we ensure that we deliver,” the minister said to loud applause.

Cassava farmer, Julia John was among the scores who received the grant. Speaking with DPI, John could only say, “I am proud of the government,” as she stood smiling happily.

Farmer, Julia John

Also excited for the assistance was Doreen Edwards. The woman explained that due to the flood, her cassava plants were damaged. With the help from government, Edwards said her family is now certain about something to eat.

“With the plenty rain fall all of my cassava spoiled. I am glad that the government gave me money, so I can get some of the little things that I needed,” she relayed.

Farmer, Doreen Edwards

Another farmer, Silverene Gomes expressed, “I am really happy and thankful for this relief and I am happy that the government remembered us. This is a very great help to my family.”

Minister Mustapha said the devastating flood following the May/June rains had affected all 10 administrative regions, with the agriculture sector being impacted by almost 95 per cent.

“People’s crops were damaged, livestock died, others suffered losses in their household. At the time of the flood, government’s aim was to ensure that we get the water as quickly as possible off the lands to relieve the people, taking them to higher grounds and ensuring they have something to eat,” the minister explained.

Farmer, Silverene Gomes

He said the cash grants distribution is not a compensation, but government’s gesture to bring some level of relief to flood affected citizens. He underscored the importance for farmers to return to their livelihood early.

“This shows that we as a government want to invest in the people of our country, and I could say over the last months, since we assumed government in August 2020, government implemented a lot of measures for the Guyanese people.”

These measures, the minister added, includes the $25,000 COVID-19 cash grants for every household, the $19,000 ‘Because we care’ uniform and school supply cash grants for public and private school students and the $25,000 one-off cash grant for pensioners.

The minister explained that the investments created a significant boost for the local economy.

“Because when you get this money, not you alone will benefit. The entire village, community, region benefits, because you use the money to procure services at the shop etcetera, and the money is circulated.”

Minister Mustapha told the villagers that they can expect more support during the government’s tenure.

Approximately $173 million in flood relief grants were distributed to residents in the Potaro–Siparuni.

Apart from Minister Mustapha, Amerindian Affairs Minister, Pauline Sukhai, M.P, and Local Government and Regional Development Minister, Nigel Dharamlall, M.P, spearheaded distribution exercises in other communities within the region.