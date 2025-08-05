PPP/C returned pride, dignity to Guyana – AG Nandlall

Guyana’s economy has made a strong comeback under the leadership of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, following the bankrupt state left behind by the former APNU+AFC administration.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, on Monday, said the PPP/C government has worked tirelessly since returning to office in 2020 to rebuild the economy and steer the country toward growth and prosperity.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC, addresses the massive crowd at Enterprise, East Coast of Demerara on Monday

AG Nandlall was at the time addressing hundreds of supporters at a public meeting at Enterprise along the East Coast of Demerara, where he told the residents that Guyana is fortunate to have a leader with the calibre of President Ali at the helm, navigating the nation through trying times.

“We are blessed to have the type of political leadership in this country that has navigated the ship of Guyana from those rocky waters to a safe, economic, prosperous harbour, and the captain of that ship is Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.”

Minister Nandlall said the PPP/C had to battle to get the economy kick-started when it returned to government in 2020.

“You know us, you know our track record. You have seen how we have overcome challenges of every magnitude, of every type,” the AG stated.

He said September 1 is one of the most important dates on the calendar because it is the day that citizens will decide who will take this country to the next level.

A section of the gathering at the public meeting at Enterprise on Monday