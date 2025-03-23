PPP/C righted APNU+AFC’s wrongs – President Ali

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic is a government that stands firm in its commitment to transforming lives countrywide and remains connected to Guyanese despite their race, colour, or creed.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali made the declaration on Sunday as he zeroed in on the massive accomplishments made across the East Berbice – Corentyne region since he took the helm of government.

He was at the time addressing a large gathering during his tribute to celebrate the life and legacy of former President, the late Dr Cheddi Jagan, at Babu Jaan in Port Mourant, Corentyne.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addresses a massive crowd at Babu Jaan

The president said deposits in commercial banks in Region Six have grown by 72 per cent from 61.8 billion to 106.2 billion between 2019 to date.

The achievement reflects greater disposable income, improved living standards, and a stronger economy for residents.

Apart from the 1,055 persons being rehired at the Rosehall Sugar Estate after being fired by the previous APNU+AFC government, some 4000 persons, most of whom are women, were employed through the Pathway programme.

In Region Six alone, more than $219 billion has been invested in the agriculture sector.

Almost $20 billion every year is being invested in securing the livelihoods of farmers with a focus on drainage and irrigation and the opening up of new lands to expand production.

The president said the government’s investment in the food sector has provided several stakeholders with confidence to finance agriculture project groups. Credit to farmers grew from less than $12 billion in 2019 to almost $30 billion to date.

Almost 1,500 farmers benefitted from more than 70,000 bags of fertiliser, hundreds received seed paddy, about 2000 fisherfolk benefitted from capital investment and 700 plus farmers received flood relief.

“These are the developments that will enhance household and community prosperity. These are the things that are lifting our people out of poverty. We are not seasonal in our approach to development, we are your constant, every day and reliable partners,” the president said.

He reminded the gathering about the promises made by the previous government to increase rice prices.

“But instead, what you got? Increased land rent, increased lease fees by thousands of per cent, VAT added on chemical and fertiliser inputs, cost of production went up by almost 63 per cent, and some of those who parade about the place saying they’re representing rice farmers, ask yourself, where were these people?”

Unlike those challenging times, the president said with the PPP/C now at the helm of the nation rice production is at its highest in the country’s history.

Brackish Water Shrimp production in Region Six has also seen a 700 per cent increase, putting more money into the pockets of fisherfolk and their families.

President Ali highlighted other devastating situations that the PPP/C was forced to address upon assuming office.

There were many cries from parents about taking their children out of school for the simple reason of not being able to support them financially. Schools were out of textbooks and exercise books. In some instances, parents could not even afford a backpack for their child. “That’s not long ago, that is just five years ago. The BBC did a programme on this. Today, lest you forget it is this government that came back and righted those wrongs. Life and development are not about the seasonal gift, it’s about hard, tireless work,” the head of state said

