PPPC manifesto crafted with every sector in mind – PM Phillips

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips on Monday emphasised that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPPC) crafted its manifesto through wide-ranging consultations with every sector in mind, ensuring a people-centred approach to governance.

Prime Minister Phillips delivered remarks at the launch of the PPP/C Manifesto 2025-2030: Forward Together for a Better Guyana at the Pegasus Suites and Corporate Centre in Kingston, Georgetown, under the theme:

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips speaking at the launch of the People’s Progressive Party Civic’s (PPP/C) manifesto on Monday

“The farmers, the fisherfolk, public servants, the private sector – you name it, we consulted with everyone,” PM Phillips said.

Highlighting the government’s successful track record, the prime minister recalled the government’s COVID-19 response, noting that Guyana’s efforts are now regarded as a model for small developing countries.

“We did wonderfully, we did well,” he said, stressing that the administration has remained connected to citizens at every level, addressing challenges directly on the ground.

He also pointed to the strategic investments in infrastructure, which have strengthened communities, attracted foreign investment, and bolstered the private sector.

“We faced the challenges of the last five years bravely and successfully,” he added.

The manifesto charts a vision for inclusive growth, innovation, and national development, building on the government’s achievements from 2020.

“We have delivered, and now we are moving forward and moving together for a better Guyana,” Prime Minister Phillips declared.