Pres. Ali announces plans to implement quality assurance unit at health facilities

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali unveiled an ambitious health strategy to implement a quality assurance unit at various health facilities to ensure standard services are provided to every patient.

Addressing the gathering at the commissioning of Lima Regional Hospital in Region Two on Friday, President Ali elaborated on this comprehensive strategy.

“Only today I said to the Minister of Health that we must immediately implement in the organisation structure a quality assurance unit.”

Persons gathered at the commissioning of the new Lima Regional Hospital

President Ali stated that this unit will be headed by competent health auditors who will ensure the facilities are “delivering quality care to the people. And those who are trusted with the leadership of these facilities are delivering trusted quality service to the people.”

The government is continuously channelling billions of dollars into the health sector to revolutionise it and ensure every Guyanese citizen receives world-class healthcare services.