Pres Ali breaks ground for modern Chateau Margot Mall

His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali led the groundbreaking ceremony for the new state-of-the-art Chateau Margot Mall, a venture poised to transform the East Coast corridor.

Trinidad-based conglomerate ANSA McAL is leading the investment, which will be developed on private land adjacent to the historic Chateau Margot Chimney.

Speaking at the ceremony, President Ali emphasised that projects like these have a long-lasting impact on communities.

The mall will feature a curated mix of retail, dining, and entertainment, from global brands to local businesses, offering fine dining to entertainment hubs.

President Ali explained that the recent developments are part of a plan by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) to build a system that supports economic activities.

He urged the developers to include mechanisms that allow small businesses to benefit from these major projects.

The president observed that some areas, especially outside spaces, are not fully used. He suggested improving them to support more small businesses and services.

A section of the gathering at the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Chateau Margot Mall

He called for collaboration with the Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC) to develop and manage these opportunities, ensuring every new development aligns with national policy direction and supports small and women-led businesses.

The head of state noted that this particular investment will eventually become a hub for enterprise and innovation.

“The decision to build is a vote of confidence in our people, in our economy and in the bright future that lies ahead for this region and for Guyana as a whole,” he affirmed.

This state-of-the-art mall spans over 110,000 square feet, with a design that blends modern elegance with functional spaces, creating an inviting atmosphere for shopping, dining, and leisure.

ANSA McAL Group of Companies’ Chairman, Anthony Sabga

ANSA McAL Group’s Chairman, Anthony Sabga, noted that since its inception in Guyana in the 1990s, confidence in the economy has grown. This confidence has guided the company’s investments within the nation.

Sabga is dedicated to preserving the beloved Chateau Margot Chimney and thanked the government and other important partners for their support in this effort.

Attending the ceremony were the Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill and Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues, among other dignitaries.