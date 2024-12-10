President Ali announces 10 per cent retroactive pay increase for public servants

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has announced a 10 per cent retroactive salary increase for all public servants this year. The president also announced an 8 per cent increase for 2025.

This is part of a two-year agreement to be formalised between the Government and the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU).

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

Speaking at the Guyana Police Force’s Christmas breakfast at the Police Officers’ Mess, Eve Leary, on Tuesday, President Ali stated, “This 10 per cent increase in salary which is retroactive from January 1, 2024, will amount to 35 per cent cumulative salary increase over the last four years.”

He explained, “So, we have signed a two-year agreement which is 10 per cent this year and 8 per cent next year. This will take that cumulative salary increase much higher.”

In addition, effective January 1 2025, the government will be introducing qualifications allowances for persons who would have furthered their studies while working.

Holders of an Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) will receive an additional $15,000 allowance monthly, while holders of a Master’s Degree will get an additional $22,000 and holders of a Doctoral Degree will receive $32,000.

“This is in keeping with our commitment of incentivising education, incentivising training and the development of our human capital,” President Ali affirmed.

Additionally, the agreement will also include a $5,000 annual increase in uniform allowances for eligible health workers and a $10,000 increase for public servants, representing a 7 per cent rise in this allowance.

Public servants seconded or transferred to hinterland locations will also receive a monthly housing allowance of $35,000, effective from January 1, 2025, while those serving in hinterland and riverine communities will receive a station allowance of $8,000 monthly, reflecting a 300 per cent increase.

Additionally, President Ali announced a 50 per cent increase in risk allowances and a 104% increase in motor car and travel allowances.

He further disclosed the allocation of 100 duty-free concessions annually. He prioritised staff nurses and higher-ranking personnel with longer years of service and those who have never previously benefited from such concessions.

“This would ensure that the criteria of those who are granted a duty-free also serve time in three or five years, so it also a retention for our nurses,” he added.

Public servants on the General Schedule (GS) grades 1 to 6, with a minimum of four years of service within their current scale, will be moved to the mid-point of that scale. This adjustment will result in an increase of up to 13 per cent for some public servants.

Public servants of a minimum of scale 7 to 8 upon attaining four years in the current scale will be paid an additional amount of 11 per cent for some public servants.

The continuous awarding of free scholarships will continue to benefit public servants to elevate their livelihoods.

“As you see from this announcement, this government’s commitment to every category of people in our country is unquestionable. Our commitment to what we said in the manifesto is not only unquestionable but we have surpassed in every single instance,” President Ali highlighted.

The announcement is part of a series of measures introduced by the PPP/C Government since August 2020 to enhance disposable incomes for Guyanese. These measures include a 7% across-the-board increase in 2021, an 8% retroactive increase in 2022, and a 6.5% increase in 2023.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

