President Ali commissions new Cummings Lodge water treatment plant, benefitting over 10,000 residents

Everyone knows that water is essential for life, but not just any water – clean, safe, and drinkable water. For the residents of Cummings Lodge, that vital necessity has now become a reality, as clean water flows directly from their taps for the very first time.

This is as a result of the commissioning of a new water treatment plant in Cummings Lodge by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Saturday afternoon.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali touring the new Cummings Lodge water treatment plant

The plant was built by Sigma Engineers Ltd with many Guyanese workers for GYD $1.3 billion.

This state-of-the-art facility features a high-capacity design capable of treating 12 million litres per day (MLD), with a storage capacity of 3.6 million litres.

But what is ‘treated water’? It contains very little iron. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the safe iron limit is 0.3 milligrams per litre. The Cummings Lodge facility has just 0.06 milligrams per litre, making it safe to drink.

President Ali is enjoying a glass of water from the newly treated water plant at Cummings Lodge

The President described the facility as another major step in the transformation of Guyana’s water sector, one that places people and public health at the centre of national development.

“Water is not just a utility, it is life itself,” the President affirmed. “It is what keeps us and our children healthy, our farms fertile, and our industries alive.”

The plant is expected to serve over 10,000 residents from Cummings Lodge, Cummings Park, North Ruimveldt, South Ruimveldt Park, South Ruimveldt Gardens, Lamaha Springs, Lamaha Park, Festival City, Tucville, Stevedore, and along Heroes Highway.

Aerial view of the Cummings Lodge water treatment plant

Dr Ali reminded citizens that while water from the sky is free, potable water requires massive investments in infrastructure, treatment, and maintenance.

“Over the last five years, we have invested more than $51 billion in the water sector, about $69,000 per man, woman, and child to ensure that every Guyanese has access to clean, safe, and reliable water,” he said.

Since 2020, the government’s strategic investments have seen national access to potable water rise to 98.4 per cent, among the highest in the Caribbean. Hinterland and riverine access has nearly doubled to 92 per cent, and is projected to reach 96 per cent by next year.

“By the end of next year, we will be much closer to our goal of 100 per cent treated water coverage along the coast,” President Ali announced.

It means that every home, school, hospital, and business will have access to treated water.

The President also encouraged citizens to conserve water and use it responsibly.

“Every time a tap is left running or a leak ignored, that’s money flowing down the drain,” he cautioned.

He thanked the engineers, staff, and management of Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) for their continued dedication to modernising the sector.

Two of the water storage tanks

The Government of Guyana is financing the Coastal Water Treatment Infrastructure Programme (CWTIP) at a cost of $40 billion to increase treated water coverage to 90% by 2025.

The CWTIP is constructing seven new large water treatment plants, fifteen small plants, upgrading twelve existing plants, and installing 200 km of transmission mains to improve water quality, continuity, and level of service in Regions 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6.

The New Cummings Lodge Water Treatment Plant is one of three new plants constructed in Region 4, the others being at Bachelor’s Adventure and Caledonia.

Two additional wells are currently being drilled at the Cummings Lodge Water Treatment plant, which will provide raw water to be processed at the new facility.

Contracts worth GYD $600 million were awarded for building 13.5 km of new transmission mains to improve water service and quality for residents.