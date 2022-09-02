President Ali commissions primary school, health post in Parabara

Students within the small indigenous village of Parabara, Region Nine, will get easier access to education, following the commissioning of a $13.5 million primary school.

President, Dr Irfaan Ali opened the spanking new learning facility last weekend when he led a team of ministers on an outreach to several communities across the Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo region.

President Ali makes a point after inspecting the new health post at Parabara village

President Ali also commissioned a new $11.5 million health post, which will provide improved medical services to the 206 residents there.

The PPP/C Government continues to demonstrate its commitment to transforming the education and health sectors across the nation, ensuring the necessary resources are available for significant growth.

In the education sector specifically, the administration intends to equip the different learning institutions with the capital to train teachers.

The Ministry of Education was successful in its effort to revamp the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) by taking it fully online to deliver classes to teachers in far-flung communities.

A whopping $13.5 million primary school commissioned at Parabara village, Region Nine

Some $74.4 billion was allocated to improving access to education and education delivery in this year’s national budget. The sum is a significant increase compared to last year’s $60.7 billion allocation.

Meanwhile, bridging the gap between healthcare in the hinterland and the coast remains a mandate of the Dr Ali – led administration.

Director General of the Health Ministry, Dr Vishwa Mahadeo has been leading teams of specialists to hinterland communities, where specialised medical care is provided to residents.

Government promises to expand access to health services across the country, while ensuring all medical hubs are operational, comfortable, and providing basic services.

The head of state remains adamant that the ultimate goal is to see Guyana displaying several industries with a world-class system.

A new $11.5 million health post commissioned at Parabara village, Region Nine

Meanwhile, the village of Parabara will also benefit from a nursery school come 2023.

“To ensure we have a facility for nursery school children… what I can assure you is that in next year’s budget, we are going to set aside money to have an additional extension of your school to cater for the nursery school children, so that they can have a specific classroom,” the president asserted. Major repairs are also in the pipeline for the teachers’ and health care workers’ quarters in the village. The teachers’ quarters will be fully furnished by the end of September, the president disclosed.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

