President Ali confirms parliament will reconvene within the constitutional timeframe

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has reassured Guyanese that Parliament will be reconvened within the constitutional limits, following the recent elections and the formation of his Cabinet.

Speaking with Journalist Kiana Wilburg during an interview on Tuesday morning, the president emphasised that his administration remains committed to operating strictly within the law.

President Ali, during an interview on Main Street

“Guyana, you can trust the PPP/C government to do everything within the Constitution,” President Ali said.

He referenced Article 69-1, which governs the reconvening of Parliament after it has been dissolved, noting that Parliament was dissolved on July 3.

“I still have a lot of time in the Constitution to reconvene Parliament. I think it will take place in November within the constitutional time frame,” he added.

The President emphasised that his government will act responsibly and openly, making sure all parliamentary actions follow the law.

“I was elected as President, and what I can assure you and Guyana is that it will be reconvened within the Constitutional limits and Constitutional time frame,” he said.