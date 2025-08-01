President Ali pledges support for African-Guyanese culture and youth

In what was a powerful affirmation of Guyana’s rich African-Guyanese heritage and the nation’s commitment to nurturing its youth, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Friday pledged financial support to strengthen the work of the Organisation for Social and Health Advancement in Guyana (OSHAG) and the rhythms of the Conga Nya Drumming Group.

The head of state made the announcement at a vibrant cultural celebration to commemorate the 187th celebration of Emancipation Day at the New Amsterdam Multilateral School on Friday evening.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addresses the vibrant cultural event hosted at the New Amsterdam Multilateral School

Joining him was the United Kingdom’s Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, Dr David Lammy, and India’s High Commissioner to Guyana, Dr Amit Telang, among other dignitaries.

Speaking directly to the organisation’s leadership and its members, President Ali commended their outreach and work with young people, describing it as “enormous.”

The Conga Nya Drumming Group performing at the event

To strengthen those efforts, he announced a $1 million contribution to support the drumming group’s development programmes, along with an additional $1.5 million to boost the OSHAG’s ambassadorial programme.

“Your ambassadorial programme is second to none,” the president expressed. “Your investment in young people, championing the cause of young people is most admirable. That is why we will also support your ambassadorial programme.”

OSHAG plays a central role in promoting and celebrating African culture, and they collaborate with the Conga Nya Drumming Group. Friday’s event was organised by the OSHAG in collaboration with the government through the Region Six Regional Democratic Council (RDC), to mark African-Guyanese emancipation from slavery.

President Ali also used the celebration to remind those in attendance to be grateful for the enormous sacrifices their ancestors made in the struggle to pave the path to a brighter future for their descendants.

“Our ancestors never had the luxury of free education or the opportunities that we enjoy today,” he said. “They endured pain so that we can now enjoy the benefits. Let us honour that sacrifice by being selfless, not selfish.”

The president also urged the nation to speak out against ongoing global injustices, highlighting the struggles of Haitians, “who paid for their freedom and still are not free.”

Several others who have dedicated their lives to promoting African cultural heritage were also recognised by President Ali at the same event.