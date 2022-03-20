President Ali pushes for resilient communities amid COVID-19 pandemic

His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has called on Guyanese to adopt a resilient mindset, even as the nation continues to battle the devastating COVID-19 pandemic.

His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana

The Head of State also believes that strong and unified communities are essential in Guyana’s journey towards herd immunity.

“As we still are learning to live with COVID-19 and we still are learning the long-term consequences, let us reassure ourselves the fact that we are still here. Reassure ourselves that we are resilient as a community in one of the most difficult periods in our lifetime.” the President said Friday, during the Phagwah celebrations at the Georgetown Cricket Club.

While the government has made a strategic effort to remove COVID-19 restrictions, it remains adamant at ensuring continuous vaccination and regular sanitisation practices remain enforced.

The Guyanese leader wants every citizen to safeguard themselves and families from the disease, though a number of adjustments were made to the regulations under the Public Health Ordinance by the Central Board of Health.

“Let us also spare a moment to reflect on our brothers and sisters who did not make it, and in so doing, understand the short nature of life,” the President urged.

As part of the first step towards Guyana regaining normalcy, the amended guidelines encourage Guyanese to wear a mask in public to prevent the spread of the disease, although the practice is no longer mandatory.

The new rules encourage citizens to take their vaccines, including booster shots.

Employers and business operators should ensure handwashing and sanitisation systems are in place at the entrance of the business premises, for staff and other persons to utilise.

Similarly, religious leaders are urged to have the sanitisation facilities placed at visible locations within the worshipping space.

All operators and passengers of any land, water or air transport shall comply with port health measures issued by the board or the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority or any other competent authority.

Among other things, the new COVID-19 rules clearly specify that before anyone enters Guyana, they must present a negative biological PCR test or an approved antigen test taken within 72 hours of the date of their arrival in the country.

Accordingly, tests for the disease will continue at locations certified by the Ministry of Health under Section Seven of the Health Facilities Licensing Act.