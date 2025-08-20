President Ali successfully ‘navigating the ship’ of Guyana towards prosperity — Attorney General

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has successfully navigated Guyana towards an island of rapid development and prosperity over the last five years, declared Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Mohabir Anil Nandlall at a public meeting in Leguan on Tuesday.

“I am proud to report to you that the man who navigated this ship of Guyana to put it in that important place, where it is now providing regional security…is your own, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali,” he told hundreds of residents of Leguan.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Mohabir Anil Nandlall S.C

Minister Nandlall reminded the residents that Guyana is at a very critical juncture in its development, and it is important that persons not gamble with the future by supporting other political parties that have no vision.

“This election is one of the most important elections in independent Guyana…if we make an error, if we become careless…we are at a precipice, and any slippage can cause everything that we are poised to achieve to become elusive,” Minister Nandlall said.

He pointed out that the Caribbean’s progress is tied to the development of Guyana, and we must be careful not to put the region’s development at risk.

“We are now the most attractive destination for investments in the Western Hemisphere. We are now the fastest-growing economy on planet Earth. We are the leading voice in energy security in the Caribbean…the future of the region is tied inextricably to the future of Guyana,” the attorney general posited.