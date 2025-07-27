President Ali to expand national strategy to further tackle poverty, boost livelihoods

The government has reiterated its broad, strategic plan to combat poverty and enhance citizens’ standard of living through specific social programmes, tax incentives, and key investments in infrastructure.



During a live social media broadcast on Sunday afternoon, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali reminded all Guyanese that over 200 taxes were rolled back and not one new tax was added in the past five years.

The tax reform, together with increased access to healthcare, education, and water, formed the basis for lifting thousands of families out of poverty.

Construction of a new Hospital

Health



Some of the most important projects include the construction of 12 new regional hospitals, ensuring each region has a modern health facility. Telemedicine centres were established to connect remote communities to advanced global health networks.

Adolescent girls now have free access to sanitary products under First Lady Arya Ali’s initiative, removing a silent but considerable economic burden on families.



Agriculture

Urban and rural livelihoods have also been boosted. Subsidies, improved irrigation, and access to packaging and processing facilities are also being given to farmers, while farmers’ markets are being established to make fresh, cheap food accessible to the general population.

Guyana has invested heavily in increasing youth involvement in agriculture

President Ali explained that transport infrastructure is central to his government’s strategy. He believes new ferries, cargo ships, and rural roads will reduce transport costs for farmers and consumers.



Support has already been extended to small business owners, fishermen, farmers, and miners through tax reduction and investment in equipment and infrastructure.



Going forward, the government promises to further expand these programmes and initiatives in a methodical and systematic fashion in order to ensure Guyana’s economic growth continues to favour all Guyanese.

