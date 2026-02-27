President Ali to speak at offshore tech conference in Texas

Guyana will take centre stage at the 2026 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston, Texas, in May, as President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has been identified to speak at the opening ceremony.

President Ali will deliver the opening address, marking the formal commencement of one of the world’s premier offshore energy conferences.

It attracts thousands of global energy executives, professionals, investors and policymakers from more than 100 countries.

His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

This invitation is significant, reflecting Guyana’s growth from a new energy-producing nation to a global energy voice.

President Ali will be joined by his delegation, including the Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat.

“President Ali’s acceptance of our invitation to open OTC 2026 is a tremendous honour for the conference and a meaningful recognition of the role OTC plays on the world stage,” said Chairman of the OTC Board of Directors Dan McConnell in a press release.

He further stated that “Guyana has established itself as a major offshore producer and an important voice in the global energy landscape, and we look forward to welcoming President Ali and his delegation to Houston as we explore the technologies and partnerships shaping the future of offshore energy.”

According to the OTC, Guyana’s ascent as a major offshore energy producer has drawn multibillion-dollar investment, accelerated offshore infrastructure development, and deepened collaboration with international energy companies and technology partners.

The conference will take place from May 4-7 at NRG Park in Houston, Texas.