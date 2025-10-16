President Ali urges Guyanese to keep inner light burning at Diwali Deep Jale

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali urged Guyanese to nurture and keep their inner light of hope, compassion, and spirituality burning.

Speaking at the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha’s annual Deep Jale at the Kitty Roundabout to usher in the festival of Diwali on Wednesday evening, President Ali congratulated the religious organisation for its enduring role in preserving Guyana’s spiritual and cultural heritage.

The president praised the Sabha’s leadership for keeping the light of spirituality, culture, family, and values alive for generations.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and ministers of the PPP/C government in the audience

The president noted that the large presence of youth at the event was a powerful testament to the Sabha’s success in keeping traditions relevant and vibrant.

“That tells a story, that this organisation has not only kept the values and traditions, but has kept a culture and spirituality alive through their work,” the president said, calling for a resounding applause for the Sabha.

Reflecting on the deeper meaning of Diwali, President Ali reminded the gathering that the festival’s true message goes beyond the lights and decorations; it lies in each person’s ability to illuminate the world around them through kindness, empathy, and moral strength.

“We live in a world filled with darkness and troubles. That individual light within each of us is more essential today than it was 51 years ago,” he emphasised. “That one single light can change the fortune of all the dark corners in a room, bringing hope and positivity.”

He urged citizens to consistently nurture their inner light and values, as this not only uplifts individuals but also strengthens families, communities, and the wider nation.

A cultural dance at the annual Deep Jale at the Kitty Roundabout

He highlighted that the late founder of the Sabha, Pandit Reepu Daman Persaud, exemplified this enduring light, one that continues to shine through his legacy, family, and the work of the organisation.

The president also expressed pride in how Guyanese society continues to embrace cultural inclusivity, noting the growing participation of businesses, government agencies, and communities in Diwali observances.