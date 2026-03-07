President Ali, US energy secretary discuss regional security, energy cooperation

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Friday met with United States (US) Secretary of Energy, Chris Wright ahead of the Shield of Americas Summit

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Friday met with United States Secretary of Energy Chris Wright to discuss strengthening cooperation in the energy sector and positioning Guyana as a key player in regional energy security and industrial development.

The engagement was held ahead of the ‘Shield of the Americas Summit’ slated for today.

During the meeting, President Ali outlined Guyana’s plans to expand its energy footprint through the development of its petroleum and natural gas resources.

In a video posted on his social media page, the president said the country’s energy sector presents opportunities to support broader economic development, including investments in manufacturing, fertiliser production, data centres and industrial expansion.

“The Secretary is very keen on the development in Guyana and the opportunities there. So I think it was a great meeting,” President Ali said.

The president noted that Guyana could play an early role in developing infrastructure capable of accommodating natural gas from regional partners.

Secretary of Energy Chris Wright highlighted that the United States administration is prioritising the development of energy and other natural resources across the region. Within that framework, Guyana has been identified as an important player due to its expanding oil and gas sector and its reputation for stable governance.

“Guyana is a huge part of this strategy, a very well-governed country with great energy resources that’s starting to produce them and grow larger and larger. That’s a win for Guyana. That’s a win for the United States. It’s a win for the Western Hemisphere,” he said.

The two leaders also examined opportunitines to strengthen state-to-state partnerships and increase US investment in Guyana’s growing energy sector.

The president was joined by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, Foreign Secretary, Robert Persaud and Guyana’s Director of the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) Colonel Sheldon Howell.