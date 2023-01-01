President Ali’s One Guyana ‘Cut Rose’ Project making major strides

─ 400 roses being produced weekly

─ 800 roses expected to be produced weekly by next month

As part of President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s One Guyana ‘Cut Rose’ project which is designed to create employment and create income for single parents, some 400 roses are being produced each week.

Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha

The National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) at Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, is executing the project, which was assigned to the Ministry of Agriculture for implementation and supervision.

President Ali’s ‘Cut Rose’ Project

Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha said Friday, that this figure is expected to increase by 800 roses being produced weekly by the end of February.

The minister underlined that President Ali’s cut rose project is extremely successful and significantly progressive after thorough execution since 400 roses are being harvested weekly.

A section of the rose garden at NAREI

This, he said, is a tremendous achievement for Guyana.

“It’s the first for Guyana here. We have seen here in Guyana that many persons who want to purchase roses are importing roses. Now, we are producing 400 roses on a weekly basis,” he added.

This will be a continuous process as it relates to producing more roses and supplying the market.

Minister Mustapha indicated that another year from now, Guyana should be able to satisfy the entire domestic market across the region, “where we can supply all of the roses that are needed. This will be a tremendous boost.”

One of the roses

Since its implementation, the project has made great progress with roses being harvested and sold.

Already, a number of single parents have been benefitting from the project.

The minister said persons can purchase roses from NAREI for as low as $500 each.

“And when they take that back to the market, they are selling it [rose] between $2,000 to $2,500. So, you are seeing how much money that person can make. We have seen a number of single parents coming to purchase roses and rose proprietors coming to purchase roses,” Minister Mustapha emphasised.

By the end of 2023, through the project, it is anticipated that rose imports will be reduced by 30 per cent, while also giving single parents in particular, career and training opportunities.

Some 2,600 rose slips were imported from the neighbouring Brazil and planted in shade houses. There were 600 slips in each shade house, each in 25 different colour combinations.

