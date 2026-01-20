PRESS RELEASE: Budget Day is January 26, 2026

Budget will be firmly anchored in the government’s manifesto commitments

-says Finance Minister

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, The Honourable Dr. Ashni Singh, today announced that Budget 2026 will be presented to the National Assembly on Monday January 26, 2026.

Speaking on the upcoming presentation today, the finance minister emphasized that Budget 2026, the first national budget since the People’s Progressive Party/Civic’s (PPP/C) re-election to Office, will serve as the operational blueprint for the PPP/C’s manifesto and is set to translate the comprehensive promises made during the 2025 election campaign into tangible benefits. Minister Singh affirmed that the budget is “firmly grounded in the comprehensive and inspiring manifesto that we would have taken to the people of Guyana in the run-up to the 2025 elections.”

“As many would recall, the manifesto outlined a comprehensive agenda for advancing the transformation of our country, and very importantly, for creating a Guyana that is full of opportunities for all Guyanese people,” Minister Singh stated.

President Ali, during his recent address to the nation in December 2025, explicitly identified measures to be implemented during the current term of office, including but not limited to: economic diversification and job creation by offering tax-free incentives for high-quality jobs in special development zones; housing and home ownership support to provide direct assistance to households to help them build or upgrade their homes; direct financial support for citizens through the universal $100,000 cash grant, increases in pensions and public assistance; support for childcare and elderly care through tax relief measures for companies engaged in childcare and elderly care; financial support to institutions involved in animal care and welfare…and many more.

The finance minister further assured that at the core of Budget 2026 is a commitment to human development and noted that the fiscal plan will focus heavily on creating opportunities for citizens to improve their lives and livelihoods.

“The Guyana that we are building is a Guyana that is full of opportunities for every single Guyanese citizen to uplift themselves,” Dr. Singh stated.

Budget 2026 promises to be a vital moment for Guyana and will ensure that the economic growth of the nation translates directly into individual growth and prosperity for every single Guyanese family.