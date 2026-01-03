Press Release from the Attorney General’s Chambers, Ministry of Legal Affairs

Fugitive Offender Azruddin Mohamed, in his latest response to the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), continues his incredible portrayal as an alleged victim of political persecution rather than accept that his current state of affairs are consequences of sanctions imposed upon him, his father and their business by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Department of the Treasury, and an Extradition Request from the United States Government in respect of serious international financial crimes for which him and his father are indicted in a Court in Southern Florida.

It is public knowledge that these OFAC sanctions prohibit the Mohameds and their businesses from conducting transactions and exposes US citizens, US businesses and indeed all other entities to severe consequences for transacting business with them or their commercial outfits. These sanctions were imposed since June, 2024 and they were indicted before a grand Jury in the United States on October 2, 2025 and yet Azruddin Mohamed expects himself and his commercial enterprises to operate as if ‘it is business as usual’ — a clear indication that this individual is either living in a bubble or is simply incapable of appreciating reality.

When the commercial banks and insurance companies took the internationally recommended decision to sever relations with Azruddin Mohamed, his businesses and those associated with him, in order to protect themselves against repercussions from the sanctions, he blames the Government. It is common knowledge that these financial institutions have a duty to act lest they suffer irreparable injury to their systems and damage to their reputations on the international stage. Again, Azruddin Mohamed seems incapable of processing this stark reality.

The Guyana Police Force has a statutory duty to ensure compliance with the Laws of Guyana for the public good and for public order in the country. These include the law governing motor vehicles used on our public roadways. Every citizen is expected to comply with these laws or face the legal consequences. These include legal requirements regarding insurance for vehicles, licensing and fitness requirements. When the Guyana Police Force enforces these legal provisions against the Mohameds, it attracts the usual mantra of persecution and victimisation. This plea is not available to the ordinary citizen but only to the entitled Mohameds. They seem to have persuaded themselves that these laws must not apply to them and any attempt to do so, is met with the allegation of victimisation.

It is public knowledge that the Guyana Revenue Authority has launched a comprehensive investigation into the Mohameds in relation to smuggling of gold, and the evasion of billions of dollars of taxes as well as customs duties, regarding the importation of motor vehicles. A block was lawfully imposed on the transferral of the motor vehicles while these investigations are ongoing.

Notwithstanding, the Mohameds managed to corruptedly have these vehicles transferred and worse yet, some transferred into the names of a member of the family who is specifically prohibited from transacting any business with the Mohameds by virtue of the OFAC sanctions, Maksim ‘Max’ Dmitriyev. When GRA discovers this fraudulent design and signals an intention to investigate and bring the perpetrators to justice as the law demands, the Mohameds go into the characteristic victim mode and chant the usual anthem of persecution and victimisation.

Needless to say, the laws of Guyana will continue to be enforced by the relevant authorities against every citizen who violates them, the Mohameds are no exception.