Press Release: Govt leveraging AI, robotics and telemedicine to deliver world-class healthcare – President Ali

His Excellency President Dr Irfaan Ali said that Guyana is utilising technology to modernise and deliver more efficient healthcare services to citizens, with millions of dollars already invested in telemedicine and a digital health records system aimed at improving efficiency, expanding access, and delivering world-class medical care.

The President recently emphasised that the Government plans to build “a health and education sector that is second to none, one that exceeds all global standards.”

The public healthcare system, he explained, should not be seen as a competitor to private providers. Instead, both sectors must work in unison as “complementary forces working toward one national goal: accessible, affordable, quality healthcare for every citizen”.

He listed artificial intelligence and robotics as key to the future of healthcare in Guyana and said that the Government is working on acquiring the necessary technology.

“We want to be the first country, maybe in the Western Hemisphere, to have a transatlantic surgery performed through robotics here in Guyana. And I’ve already set that challenge to the team. We are going full robotics — no turning back.”

Artificial intelligence (AI), the President explained, will also strengthen the backbone of the modern health sector. The technology will be used to improve the management and distribution of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies throughout the system.

This, he noted, will reduce human errors and inefficiencies while ensuring hospitals and health centres across the country maintain adequate stocks of critical medicines.

Plans are also underway to integrate AI tools capable of rapidly reading and interpreting medical imaging, such as CT scans and X-rays.

“We are now going to sign on to an AI tool that will bring down the cost of reading and interpreting CT scans and X-rays substantially — and it can do it in seconds.”

Advanced technology will also support the development of Guyana’s National Ambulance Authority, enabling faster and more efficient emergency responses nationwide.

The system, according to the President, will utilise real-time technology to monitor expanding fleets of land, air, and river ambulances equipped with GPS tracking.

The emergency units will be pre-deployed in strategic areas to improve response times and professionalism, while emergency calls will use real-time response technology.

The Government has already rolled out telemedicine sites across hinterland and riverine communities to improve healthcare accessibility for citizens living far from urban centres.

The President noted that the overall plan is to continue building a society that is just and a system that works for everyone.