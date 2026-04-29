Press Release: GPL is seeking to recover $30.6M from China Railway First Group following Transmission Line damage

The Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) advises that a service interruption at approximately 08:50 hrs on Sunday, April 26, 2026, was caused by heavy- duty machinery operated by China Railway First Group (Guyana) Incorporated during road

works at Dennis Street, Sophia.

GPL’s investigations confirmed that the equipment came into direct contact with the L10

Transmission Line linking the New Georgetown and Sophia Substations, resulting in a significant disruption of electricity supply to tens of thousands of customers across multiple communities.

The damage caused considerable inconvenience to GPL’s valued customers, disrupting

households, businesses, and essential services.

GPL has issued a strongly worded letter to Mr. Ma Qiang, Project Manager of China Railway First Group (Guyana) Incorporated, and is seeking to recover a total of $30,645,189 for losses incurred.

The contractor has been given fourteen (14) days to settle the full amount, failing which GPL

will pursue legal action.

The incident has also resulted in law enforcement action, with one individual already arrested in connection with the matter.

GPL notes that this incident represents a serious breach of safety and operational requirements. The company reiterates that any works conducted in proximity to electrical infrastructure must be executed in strict compliance with established safety standards, including required clearance distances and proper coordination with GPL.

GPL further underscores that contact with electrical infrastructure presents a grave and

immediate danger to life, with the potential for severe injury or fatality, in addition to widespread outages and damage to critical systems.

GPL is therefore reminding all contractors and equipment operators that strict adherence to all safety protocols when working near electrical lines is mandatory. Any breach will attract decisive action, including financial recovery and legal proceedings.