Press Release: Min. Parag outlines long-term strategy to improve Maths performance

To ensure stronger outcomes in Mathematics over the next five years, Minister of Education Hon. Sonia Parag has outlined a strategic plan which prioritises strengthening teacher training and improving literacy and numeracy.

Speaking in a special sit-down interview, Minister Parag said these long-term solutions will complement ongoing efforts to prepare children for the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) and the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination.

Expounding on the measures implemented over the past few months, Minister Parag said there was robust training for Mathematics teachers to sharpen their assessment techniques. She said this training will become more targeted, and will include a review of the curriculum at the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE).

Photos from Minister Parag’s interview on MoE’s strengthened Maths strategy with Kiana Wilburg.

“We need to look and see what they’re [teachers] being taught, how they’re being taught and how that is going to translate into the classroom. Delivery is important,” Minister Parag said.

As it relates to improving literacy and numeracy rates, Minister Parag said this is non-negotiable as the two go hand in hand. She disclosed that, for the first time in 2026, the ministry has commenced its Literacy Assessment Programme for Grades 2 and 4 pupils. The goal is for every pupil to be literate by Grade 4. According to Minister Parag, the ministry will introduce its numeracy assessments for Grades 2 and 4 in 2027.

The intensified training for teachers, as well as the focus on numeracy and literacy, will build upon the Mathematics Intervention Programme, which commenced in 2024 for Grades 10 and 11 students. The initiative included the distribution of past paper booklets, scientific calculators and targeted teacher support through Math Monitors. This contributed to a 32 per cent pass rate in 2025, marking a 5 per cent improvement in student performance.

Minister Parag praised the programme’s innovative design, which saw significant expansion in reach and quality delivery in just six months. She noted that as of 2026, the programme has been more accessible to schools in the hinterland.

“Regions 1, 7, 8 and 9 gained about 18 Math monitors from the programme,” Minister Parag said.

She also noted that hinterland schools benefited from improved access to digital learning tools, including smart boards in classrooms.

Minister Parag also highlighted the December 2025 launch of the Guyana Digital School, which gives students free access to NGSA and CSEC Mathematics lessons, along with other subjects, through online registration.

This year, the ministry also introduced “Maths Tents,” an outreach model that brings together students from multiple schools at one location for focused instruction. Initially rolled out for NGSA pupils and piloted this year for CSEC students, these Saturday classes target key problem areas, such as consumer arithmetic, fractions and construction.

The focus areas were identified through an analysis of Grade 5 assessment results and mock examinations for Grades 6 and 11, ensuring support is directed where it is needed most.

Minister Parag also noted that the instructors for each session are not the learners’ regular Mathematics teachers, but specially selected educators who bring a fresh approach to explaining core concepts and strengthen understanding of the subject.

“I know for a fact that the schools I visited and the students that I interacted with, were very happy to have the opportunity to get the extra lessons in Mathematics and to once again reinforce what they would have been taught in class,” Minister Parag said.

Since the examinations evaluate a child’s ability to comprehend a problem, outline their approach and arrive at a solution, Minister Parag underscored that the Math Tents are deliberately structured to refine those competencies. Beyond focused instruction, the official said Math Tents ultimately help reduce exam anxiety while spreading effective teaching practices across the system.

With continued investment in the Mathematics Intervention Programme and other long-term education strategies, Minister Parag expressed confidence that Guyana’s overall mathematics performance will see significant improvement over the next five years.