Press Release: MNR invites proposals for Independent Administrator Services for Guyana’s 8th, 9th EITI reports (FY 2024, FY2025)

The Government of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, through the Ministry of Natural Resources and on behalf of the Guyana Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (GYEITI), invites proposals from competent, reputable, conflict‑free and independent firms to serve as Independent Administrator (IA) for the preparation of Guyana’s 8th and 9th EITI Reports.

The objective of the assignment is to support the GYEITI Multi-Stakeholder Group (MSG) in producing comprehensive, reliable and accessible EITI Reports covering the fiscal year (FY) 2024 and 2025. These reports must be prepared in accordance with the 2023 EITI Standard, with both completed and ready for publication on or before October 30, 2026.

The selected IA will be required to produce a Scoping Study and Gap Analysis to inform MSG decisions on the scope of the 8th and 9th GYEITI Reports, including a comprehensive assessment of the fisheries sector and an evidence‑based recommendation on whether fisheries should be included for these fiscal years.

The IA will also prepare the consolidated 8th and 9th GYEITI Reports organised by sector, with self‑contained sections for oil, gas, mining, forestry and fisheries (if included), and submit the associated open data files for 2024 and 2025.

In addition, the IA must prepare and submit standardized summary data templates for the two fiscal years in accordance with EITI reporting requirements for submission to the EITI

International Secretariat. The IA would be required to produce a summary of the Reconciliation Report consistent with GYEITI standards, assess the comprehensiveness and reliability of disclosures, and provide technical and analytical support to the MSG to develop recommendations that strengthen government systems and natural resource governance.

Proposals must be submitted no later than 9:00 hrs on Tuesday, March 17, 2026 into the Tender Box at the office of the Chairman, National Procurement and Tender Administration Board, Ministry of Finance, Main & Urquhart Streets, Georgetown, Guyana.

Visit the ministry’s petroleum management website to learn more about this Request for Proposals:

https://petroleum.gov.gy/procurement-notices/invitation-for-rfp-for-ia-for-2024_2025-report s/