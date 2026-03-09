Press Release: New Wismar-Mackenzie Bridge in Linden 97% complete

– with secondary connections accelerated

The Ministry of Public Works is pleased to announce that physical works on the New Wismar-Mackenzie Bridge in Linden, Region Ten, are now 97% complete. This update was provided to the Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, on Friday, 6 March 2026, during a targeted assessment visit to the project site.

The Minister held a multi-stakeholder meeting which included technical staff from the Ministry, contractors China Railway Construction (Caribbean) Company Ltd. and GuyCo Construction Inc., and the consultancy firm, Politecnica.

During the visit, Minister Edghill and representatives from various stakeholders conducted an onsite walkthrough of the 233-metre-long concrete bridge, where concrete placement is currently at 97%. The walkthrough also included an inspection of the secondary connections leading to and from the bridge.

A project debrief revealed that works on the Western End (Wismar side)—specifically the West Watooka Connector and Dacoura Haul Roads—are 33% complete. For these two main arteries, subgrade preparation, subbase, crusher run base, and curbing are 100% finished. The foundation works for the roundabout are also 100% complete, with curbing at 50%. Additionally, work on the Burnham Drive approach is advancing, with subsurface works at 38%, curbing at 39%, and culvert works currently underway.

Meanwhile, the Eastern End of the bridge is 27% complete, accounting for foundation and retaining structures. At the time of the visit, 3,750 prefabricated vertical drains had been installed and geotextiles laid, with the contractor currently placing white sand and crushed stone as part of the subsurface works.

A new culvert at the Washer Pond Road approach at Noitgedacht has been successfully installed, and construction is underway for the retaining wall of the main embankment. Excavation and geotextile installation are complete, with backfilling ongoing to prepare for final surfacing.

The project remains on track to be fully operational by June 2026, pending the completion of the connector roads. When finished, the toll-free crossing will feature two barrier-separated pedestrian walkways, modern lighting, and two new roundabouts on both the eastern and western sides of the bridge.

The Ministry of Public Works remains committed to delivering high-quality infrastructure that meets the growing demands of Region Ten and the wider country. The Ministry thanks the residents of Linden and commuters for their continued cooperation and patience as we execute these transformative works.