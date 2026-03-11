Press Release: PM Phillips reaffirms Government’s commitment to sport development

– declares open 2nd National Secondary Schools’ Championships

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips officially declared open the National Secondary Schools Annual Athletics Championships at the National Track and Field Centre in Leonora.

During the feature address, the Prime Minister emphasised the importance of sport in youth development and national progress.

He also highlighted the importance of sport at the national level, describing it as a multi-billion-dollar global industry that contributes to economic growth, tourism, and national pride.

“Sport as a whole plays a vital role in the development of our youth. It provides young people with a positive outlet while fostering values such as respect, endurance, responsibility, sportsmanship and perseverance. The Government of Guyana remains deeply committed to promoting sport among young people, recognising its importance in shaping well-rounded, healthy individuals.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Phillips described athletics as a powerful platform for unity and youth empowerment.

He reminded the athletes that the Government recognises the role sport play in national development and the investment drive of the Government to ensure that athletes have the facilities needed to succeed.

Over the past several years, the Government has placed significant emphasis on strengthening sport infrastructure nationwide. In 2025, a record $8 billion was allocated in the national budget to support infrastructure expansion and talent development. This included the construction of a new international stadium at Crane, along with improvements to community grounds and floodlighting at approximately 450 locations across the country.

In the 2026 budget, a further $6 billion has been allocated, with $1.3 billion dedicated to sustaining the commitment to sport development through the maintenance and upgrading of grounds nationwide.

This, he explained, also supports completing the Palmyra International Stadium, the Anna Regina and McKenzie multipurpose sport facilities, and the New Amsterdam Synthetic Track.

Additionally, the Prime Minister highlighted the advancement of the Good Hope Cricket Academy, the construction of a boxing facility at Angoy’s Avenue, a chess facility at the Providence National Stadium, more multipurpose halls, and Guyana’s first powerlifting and high-performance conditioning facility alongside a cricket academy at Albion.

He reminded of the recent commissioning of the Bayrock National Stadium in Region Ten, which now provides international-standard facilities for track and field and football. This, he explained, is part of the Government’s drive to decentralise sport and sporting opportunities and create champions throughout the country.

Prime Minister Phillips also encouraged the athletes to balance their sporting ambitions with their academic pursuits, noting that the Government has made significant investments in education, including free education from nursery to university. He urged the young athletes to take advantage of the opportunities.