Press Release: Response To Reporters Without Borders World Press Freedom Index

– Hon. Kwame McCoy, MP. Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister



I have taken note of the recent false assertions made by Reporters Without Borders regarding the state of media freedom in Guyana and unequivocally reject the report in its entirety as deeply flawed, misleading, and rooted in outdated and unsupported assumptions.

At the outset, let me state clearly and without hesitation that the Government of Guyana condemns any attack on journalists anywhere in the world, including threats, intimidation, or loss of life. The protection of journalists and the preservation of press freedom remain fundamental principles of democratic governance, and Guyana stands in solidarity with all who uphold these values globally.

However, the report’s portrayal of Guyana’s media landscape is wholly inaccurate and recklessly dismissive of verifiable progress. For instance, in 2026, Reporters Without Borders is still leaning on the Travis Chase incident, which never established any linkage to his media work, from years ago to justify recycled conclusions. Any report that depends on dated incidents while ignoring present-day realities exposes itself as agenda-driven, selective, fundamentally flawed and unreliable.



Further, the report advances a narrow and antiquated view that press conferences are the primary, if not sole, measure of media access. This is a misguided and reductionist premise. In Guyana, Government Ministers remain among the most accessible public officials, consistently engaging in one-on-one interviews, direct media interactions, and real-time responses across multiple platforms.

His Excellency President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan himself has demonstrated an unparalleled level of openness, having held significantly more press conferences than his predecessor, while routinely addressing questions from journalists on the sidelines of national and international events, representing modern, responsive leadership.

Our country has boldly entered a new era of information sharing, driven by a deliberate policy of transparency, digital transformation, and inclusive access. Through the expansion of internet connectivity across hinterland and remote regions, and the rollout of digital government platforms, citizens and media practitioners alike now enjoy unprecedented, real-time access to information and services. This transformation has fundamentally democratised the flow of information and strengthened public participation.

The suggestion that journalists face systemic intimidation or economic suppression is entirely unsubstantiated. Guyana’s media environment remains plural, competitive, and constitutionally protected, with state, private, and online entities operating freely. The allocation of state advertising is conducted in accordance with principles of reach, effectiveness, and responsible use of public resources, not political bias.

Equally troubling are the report’s assertions regarding the legal and political framework, which are riddled with exaggeration and factual distortion. Guyana’s Constitution guarantees freedom of expression and access to information, and there exists no credible evidence of legislative efforts aimed at silencing journalists.

The report also fails to acknowledge the Government’s ongoing investment in strengthening the media sector, including training, professional development, and the expansion of communication infrastructure. These efforts reflect a clear commitment not only to media freedom, but to the growth, professionalism, and sustainability of the sector.

Guyana remains a proud signatory to international frameworks that promote media freedom and continues to engage constructively with global partners. However, assessments of the country’s media environment must be grounded in objective evidence, contextual understanding, and recognition of ongoing national transformation.

The Government therefore calls on Reporters Without Borders to ensure that its analyses are balanced, fact-based, and reflective of current realities, rather than shaped by selective narratives that do not withstand scrutiny.

Guyana stands firm in its commitment to a free, independent, and responsible media, and will continue to advance policies and systems that expand access to information, strengthen democratic participation, and uphold the rights of all citizens.