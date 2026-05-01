Press Statement: Public hearings on the Merits of the case concerning the Arbitral Award of 3 October 1899 (Guyana v. Venezuela)

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will hold public hearings in the case concerning the Arbitral Award of 3 October 1899 (Guyana v. Venezuela), from Monday, 4 May to Monday, 11 May 2026, at the Peace Palace, in The Hague, the seat of the Court. These hearings are devoted to the merits of the case.

It will be recalled that on 29 March 2018, Guyana filed an Application instituting proceedings against Venezuela concerning the legal validity and binding effect of the Award regarding the Boundary between the Colony of British Guiana and the United States of Venezuela, of 3 October 1899. Guyana brought the case to the ICJ to confirm the validity of the internationally recognized boundary, which was determined by the Award and by a 1905 boundary agreement with Venezuela that adhered strictly to the unanimous decision rendered by the Arbitral Tribunal.

The ICJ has twice affirmed its jurisdiction in this matter, in Judgements issued on 18 December 2020 and 6 April 2023. The Court has issued two Orders, both indicating provisional measures, which Guyana had requested, to prevent Venezuela from interfering with Guyana’s lawful control and administration of the territory that is the subject of the controversy while the judicial proceedings are still pending.

Guyana approaches these Hearings with full confidence in the strength of its case, which is supported by the historical record and the applicable legal principles relating to the binding nature of arbitral awards, the sanctity of treaties, the respect for the rule of law and the stability of boundaries.

The schedule for the hearings is as follows:

Monday 4 May 2026 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.: First round of oral argument (Guyana)

3 p.m. – 6 p.m.: First round of oral argument (Guyana)

Wednesday 6 May 2026 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.: First round of oral argument (Venezuela)

3 p.m. – 6 p.m.: First round of oral argument (Venezuela)

Friday 8 May 2026 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.: Second round of oral argument (Guyana)

Monday 11 May 2026 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.: Second round of oral argument (Venezuela)

The hearings will be streamed live and on demand (VOD), in English and French, on the Court’s website, on the section of the Journal of the United Nations dedicated to the ICJ and on UN Web TV.