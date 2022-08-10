Prime Minister Phillips commissions Leonora SMART Hospital

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips reiterated the Government’s commitment of ensuring the best possible health care for all Guyanese.

During today’s recommissioning ceremony of the upgraded Leonora SMART Hospital in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), he explained that the health and wellbeing of Guyanese are high on the Government’s agenda.

“As a Government, we believe that it is our responsibility to provide adequate levels of health care as an utmost priority for all our people. Our Government’s commitment along this trust is demonstrated in our pioneering national healthcare modernisation programme.”

The SMART hospital project, funded by the UK Government in collaboration with the Government of Guyana and managed by the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO), will have a total of five hospitals across Guyana converted into climate-resilient facilities that use more solar energy and stored water, with upgraded systems of healthcare delivery.

According to the Senior Government Official, in accordance with the Government’s transformational agenda, all sectors, including health, will see rapid development that is climate resilient.

“This is a time of accelerated development for all the people of Guyana. Our people will benefit from development and infrastructure, in health, in education, in housing…. The SMART healthcare project that we commissioned here today and the others that you heard of around the country provide the means for creating facilities that can better withstand severe weather, save money and protect the environment.”

He added that the development is focused on improving citizens’ access to basic services; this he said will include the Hinterland and far-flung indigenous communities.

“We are bringing development not only to the coast, but we are bridging that divide that has always been a challenge to development—development on the coast where 90% of our people live and development in our hinterland where the other 10% live in remote communities. So, this initiative is greatly welcomed and lauded by the Government of Guyana, as it adds to our portfolio of success and bolsters our commitment to ensure the improvement in the quality of life for the people of Guyana.”

PROGRAMMES OF COOPERATION

The Prime Minister also stated that Guyana was privileged to be selected as a partner in the United Kingdom’s project.

“The people and Government of Guyana are proud to be one of the countries selected to be part of the United Kingdom’s SMART Healthcare Facilities Project implemented by PAHO towards the goal of ensuring safer, greener facilities in the Caribbean to deliver care in disasters and build climate resilience. This partnership demonstrates good faith in our Government and our country’s potential as a green destination that aligns with a wider goal of sustainable development.”

Upgrades to the Diamond Hospital in Region Four and the Lethem Hospital in Region Nine have already been completed, and the project will also upgrade the Paramakatoi District Hospital in Region Eight and the Mabaruma Regional Hospital in Region One.

Prime Minister Phillips, who was joined by the Minister of Health, the Honourable Dr Frank Anthony during the recommissioning ceremony, also handed over an ambulance to the hospital.

