Procurement framework strong but under continuous review – Minister Singh

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Ashni Singh, on Friday defended Guyana’s public procurement architecture, while signalling ongoing efforts to refine legislation and strengthen digital systems to enhance transparency and efficiency.

Speaking during the consideration of the 2026 budget estimates at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Dr Singh responded to questions regarding procurement oversight, digital fulfilment solutions, and institutional accountability.

The minister explained that while allocations exist within the national budget to advance the government’s ICT and digital agenda, more substantial investments related to the development and rollout of new fulfilment solutions are being supported through the Ministry of Public Service, Government Efficiency and Implementation. He noted that he has personally witnessed demonstrations of the system and anticipates further progress during the course of the year.

Regarding public procurement legislation, Dr Singh emphasised that Guyana already benefits from a robust legal and institutional framework that supports open, competitive tendering and multiple layers of oversight.

“We have the good fortune of having a relatively strong public procurement legislation,” he stated, adding that the framework promotes transparency and competitive outcomes.

He reminded the House that the constitutional reforms of 2001 led to the establishment of the Public Procurement Commission, whose members are appointed through a constitutionally mandated process involving parliamentary oversight. The minister described the Commission as sitting “at the very apex” of the procurement architecture, alongside the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board and other administrative layers.

While defending the strength of the system, Dr Singh acknowledged that refinements are possible.

“We are engaged in an ongoing process of reviewing the procurement Act and its regulations,” he said, noting that any amendments would aim to improve effectiveness and adapt to evolving needs, including digital transformation.

Addressing suggestions that the Public Procurement Commission be granted executive powers to sanction delinquent contractors, the minister cautioned against blurring the line between oversight and executive authority.

“Oversight bodies perform oversight. They issue reports and form opinions,” he explained, underscoring that the Commission’s functions emerged from a bipartisan constitutional reform process and were carefully designed.

Dr Singh also commended the transparency of the procurement system, particularly the publication of contract awards online, and welcomed recommendations to further enhance the user-friendliness of digital platforms.

Petroleum Revenue

Turning to revenue administration, the minister provided updates on the petroleum revenue unit within the Guyana Revenue Authority, noting that while some positions remain vacant, the agency has made commendable strides in building capacity in a relatively short time.

“I think the board and the technical leadership of the GRA should be complimented,” he said, adding that continuous training and technological solutions are being pursued to strengthen oversight, including in relation to cost recovery audits.

Dr Singh reaffirmed the government’s commitment to transparency, institutional strengthening and sound financial management, noting that Guyana’s procurement and revenue systems continue to evolve in line with best practices and national development priorities.