Public consultation held on US$604M Palmyra to Moleson Creek Road project

The Ministry of Public Works hosted a public engagement on Wednesday with key stakeholders to discuss the mega US$604 million Palmyra to Moleson Creek road expansion project in Region Six.

Stakeholders at the meeting included the project contractor, Vishwa Samudra Engineering Private Ltd of India, members of the Guyana Police Force, Neighbourhood Democratic Councils, and representatives from utility and telecommunications companies, among others.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill engages stakeholders on the road expansion project

The consultation, held at the Regional Democratic Council in New Amsterdam, sought to inform stakeholders about the significant infrastructural development set to begin soon.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill emphasised that it is the government’s duty to involve stakeholders in projects of this magnitude to ensure they are informed throughout the process.

“We have now completed the process of procuring the contractor’s engagement for the building out of this project and it is going forward. One of the conditionalities to ensure the effective execution is getting the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) in place,” the minister stated.

He explained that while the project may cause temporary inconveniences, it will deliver long-term benefits.

The minister also cautioned the contractor against reckless execution, emphasising the importance of considering the well-being of residents living close to the operation.

Proposed final output

“As stakeholders you must be able to get the information so when people discuss the project you would be able to give correct answers or you will be knowledgeable enough to know who are the persons and companies involved,” Minister Edghill said.

The minister stated that the project will be the largest of its kind being executed in Guyana.

He emphasised that this transformative project is designed to modernise and develop Region Six

It will significantly support housing and deep-water harbour developments in the region.

Most importantly, the project is tied to the Guyana-Suriname agreement to construct a bridge across the Corentyne River, which will create major economic opportunities.

Some members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) at the stakeholders meeting

“Your Berbice that was once an ancient country is becoming a modern and highly visible and an economic powerhouse…This is the centre of where development is taking place in Guyana,” the public works minister said.

The Palmyra to Moleson Creek road will be upgraded to a four-lane highway to ease the heavy flow of traffic that now persists in the region.

It will see improved concrete drains and roads signage. There will also be a pedestrian and cycling lanes.

