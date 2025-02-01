Pump station commissioned at Montrose

On Saturday, Agriculture Minister Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha commissioned a rehabilitated 200-cusec pump at the Montrose Pump Station on the East Coast of Demerara.

With an investment valued at approximately $226.7 million, Minister Mustapha said that over 3,549 acres of land, including 920 households and approximately 400 acres of residential area will benefit.

Minister of Agriculture Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha

He further stated that the pump station’s additional drainage capacity forms part of the government’s broader development agenda.

“Pump stations such as these aid in our overall goal of Rural Revitalization and Agricultural Diversification, designed to increase farmers’ incomes. The investments we are making today lay a solid foundation for a thriving agricultural sector that will contribute significantly to our nation’s economic prosperity for years to come,” he explained.

Areas such as Success, Mon Repos, Better Hope, Vryheid’s Lust, and Plaisance will now benefit from improved D&I services.

Since taking office in 2020, the government’s investment in drainage and irrigation enhancement has increased by 760%, from $8.4 billion in 2019 to $72.3 billion in 2024.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

